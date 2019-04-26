Stacks of mail found at Tampines void deck, SingPost investigating

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) said on Friday (Apr 26) it had commenced an internal investigation after stacks of letters and parcels addressed to various units in Tampines were found at the foot of a housing block the night before.

At about 11.30pm on Thursday, Facebook user Joanne Li had uploaded photos of the two bundles she said were found "thrown at the wastepaper ditch at the letter box".

The photos showed that the letters were addressed to people living in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83.

"Saw these letters/parcels belonging to various units being thrown at the wastepaper ditch at the letter box. Not sure what happened but for sure we have some lost parcels here," Ms Li wrote.

"But fret not, these are in good hands with me. Singapore Post I am not redistributing these two stacks for you. Please contact me to get your letters back and do a thorough investigation on what exactly happened," she added.

Responding to CNA's query, SingPost said it had been in touch with Ms Li and that it would be retrieving the mail from her on Friday.

"SingPost thanks Ms Joanne Li for reporting this issue, as well as for safekeeping the mail. We are currently in touch with Ms Li and will be retrieving the mail from her today.

"We have also commenced an internal investigation on this case and will provide updates when available," said the service provider.

In an update on her Facebook post on Friday, Ms Li confirmed that SingPost had been in touch with her.

She also said: "Packages aside, there are letters that are of private and confidential nature that you don't want them to be lost just like that. There could be people who may make use of your info and do malicious things."



The incident came less than a month after the Info-communications Media Development Authority issued SingPost a S$300,000 fine for not meeting mail delivery service standards in 2018.

In January this year, SingPost had also apologised to customers for its "service deterioration" in recent weeks, citing a "tremendously busy" November-December period.

That some month, a postman serving areas in Ang Mo Kio was arrested after a resident said she found unopened mail in a rubbish bin.