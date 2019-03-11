42-year-old man to be charged for stalking and harassing female students

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Mar 12) with unlawful stalking and causing harassment, after he allegedly followed and approached female students near various schools and MRT stations in 2017.

The man is accused of following the students on the pretext of conducting surveys, but with the intention to secretly take photographs of them, said the police on Monday.

Advertisement

He was arrested on Oct 27, 2017.

Police investigations found that the man had, in a separate case, allegedly taken an upskirt photo of a woman along Marine Parade Road. He will be charged with insulting the modesty of a woman.

He will be charged under the Protection from Harassment Act and the Penal Code.

If convicted for causing harassment, the man could face a fine of up to S$5,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For unlawfully stalking another person, he could be jailed up to 12 months and fined a maximum of S$5,000 if convicted.

