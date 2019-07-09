Stamford Catering's food hygiene grade cut to 'C' after 52 people fall ill

SINGAPORE: Stamford Catering has had its food hygiene grade cut to "C" after 52 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

One person was hospitalised after consuming the food on Mar 2. All of those affected have since recovered, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Jul 9) in a notice on its website.

Authorities inspected Stamford Catering's premises at 24A Senoko South Road on Mar 5 and found several hygiene lapses.

"A high bacterial load was detected in food and environmental samples, which could be contributing factors for the outbreak," said SFA.



"This indicates poor personal and food hygiene practices. SFA also found hygiene lapses such as poor housekeeping of appliances during its inspection."



Stamford Catering has since rectified the lapses, the agency added.

This is the latest in a series of recent food poisoning cases involving caterers.

Last month, three caterers - Chilli Api Catering, Pro*3 Institutional Catering and Delizio Catering - had their food hygiene grades cut to “C” after 63 people fell ill in separate incidents.

In May, Elsie’s Kitchen was also downgraded after 52 people reported symptoms of gastroenteritis.

CNA has reached out to Stamford Catering and SFA for more information.