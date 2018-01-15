StanChart bank robbery suspect detained in UK on Singapore’s request

SINGAPORE: David James Roach, the man who is suspected of robbing the Standard Chartered Bank branch in Holland Village in July 2016, has been detained by UK authorities after a request from Singapore.

Singapore is now working with the UK authorities on his extradition, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said in a joint statement on Monday (Jan 15).

The Canadian allegedly made off with S$30,000 in cash from the bank after handing the bank teller a threatening note.

Roach left for Bangkok on the same day shortly after the crime was reported and was arrested a few days later at the Boxpacker Hostel in Pratunam.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to 14 months' jail in Thailand in June last year for crimes linked to the bank robbery in Singapore, including violating money laundering and customs laws for smuggling the money into the country.



Since his arrest in Thailand, Singapore authorities have been in regular contact with the Thai authorities to secure his return to Singapore, MHA and AGC said.

On Jan 11, Roach was deported from Thailand after serving his prison term, and arrived in London on the same day.

"We sought the assistance of the UK authorities to arrest Roach, with a view to his eventual extradition to Singapore,” the statement said. "We are working with the UK authorities to commence the extradition proceedings.”

