Child Development Accounts with StanChart to be closed in end-2018

SINGAPORE: All Child Development Accounts (CDA) managed by Standard Chartered Bank will close at the end of this year, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Wednesday (Jan 31).



CDA trustees whose child is below 12 years old and holds a CDA in StanChart will have to change the account to banks appointed by the ministry by Oct 31.

An estimated 22,500 CDAs managed by the bank will be affected by the closure.



In 2015, MSF announced that StanChart will no longer accept new CDA applications but will continue to manage its existing CDAs until the end of 2018.

The ministry also appointed DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank as new managing agents for the CDAs, in addition to current provider Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

An online request can be made free-of-charge at the Baby Bonus website. The new CDA will then be opened within three working days and the full CDA balance will be automatically transferred to the new account.



All affected trustees will receive a letter from MSF in February on how to change their CDA banks. If trustees do not change their CDAs by Oct 31, MSF will automatically assign the account to a bank.



Trustees with a child turning 12 years old this year do not need to take any action, MSF said. They can continue using the CDA with StanChart until the end of this year. The child’s CDA will then be automatically closed, and the balance transferred to the child’s Post-Secondary Education Account in January 2019, when the child turns 13.