Singapore marathon runner gets provisional suspension for flouting doping rules

SINGAPORE: The top local woman finisher at the 2018 Singapore Standard Chartered Marathon has been placed under provisional suspension by the International Association of Athletics Federations’ Athletics Integrity Unit.

Modafinil, a prohibited substance, was found to be present in the urine sample of Lim Baoying, who had clocked 3hr 16min 35sec to become the marathon’s top local woman.

In an email reply to CNA, Lim said that she had consumed medication to battle sleepiness before the race, without considering the list of prohibited in-competition substances.

Upon finding out that she had flouted doping rules after the race, she then flagged her use of the medication to the Athletics Integrity Unit and organisers, “well before” the results of the urine test.

“After the marathon, I had declared my medication consumption on the anti-doping form before going for the urine test within the same day, in accordance with race requirement for top finishers,” she said. “I then checked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list of prohibited substances for in-competition participants, where I discovered that I had flouted the doping rules.

“Knowing that, I decided to touch base with AIU via the race organisers and the relevant parties to inform them of my medical consumption, and to relinquish my title as the Singapore Female Champion of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018, well before the results of the urine test were known."

Lim, a resident physician at the Changi Sports Medicine Centre, said that she will not be making any claims to the prize money.

“This was an independent decision, made on my own accord,” said Lim. “I accept the panel's decision and made no appeal against the suspension.

“I sincerely apologise to all affected parties, and the good faith that the running community has placed in me,” said Lim. “I am passionate about running and hope to be able to take part in mass runs again in the future, but I will fully respect the imposed suspension."

The local female runner-up for the race is Rachel See, who finished with a time of 3hr 18min 35sec.

CNA has reached out to the marathon organisers and Singapore Athletics Association for more details.

