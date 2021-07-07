StanChart robber David Roach sentenced to jail in Singapore 5 years after high-profile bank heist and escape

SINGAPORE: A man who robbed the Standard Chartered branch in Holland Village of S$30,450 five years ago and fled the country was sentenced by a Singapore court on Wednesday (Jul 7).

Canadian David James Roach, 31, was given five years' jail and six strokes of the cane. He pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery and a second charge of transferring the criminal proceeds out of Singapore.

In June 2016, Roach entered Singapore on a social visit pass on what was his first visit to the country. He did not have any family here and turned up at the StanChart branch at Holland Avenue on Jul 7, 2016.

He handed the employee at the counter a piece of paper that read: "This is a robbery. I have a gun in my bag."

The woman read the note and looked at Roach, who put his hand into his bag to give the impression that he had a weapon. She believed him and gave him cash of S$30,450 in an envelope.

The Standard Chartered Bank branch at Holland Village sealed off amid a police investigation after a robbery on Jul 7, 2016. (Photo: Alicia Tantriady)

Roach left Singapore that same day, boarding a flight to Bangkok at about 2.40pm. Thai authorities told Singapore police a few days later that they had detained Roach and charged him for carrying cash worth more than US$20,000 into Thailand.

He was given other charges in Thailand for bringing in Singapore currency, which are restricted goods in the country, as well as converting the currency into Thai baht.

However, Roach was detained while transiting through Britain as the Singapore Police Force had put in an arrest request.



He pleaded guilty in Thailand and was sentenced to 14 months' jail. He was released on Jan 10, 2018, and repatriated to Canada a day later.



After several failed attempts to resist extradition, Roach was handed over to the Singapore Police Force. This was after Singapore authorities agreed to a request from the UK not to cane Roach if he was found guilty.

CNA has contacted the Attorney-General’s Chambers to confirm that the caning sentence will not be carried out.



David Roach was extradited to Singapore from the UK on Mar 16, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

He was charged in court in March 2020 and has been in remand for more than a year. Roach was defended by lawyer Anand Nalachandran.

For robbery, he could have been sentenced to between two and 10 years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

