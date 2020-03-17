StanChart robbery: Suspect David Roach extradited to Singapore from UK

SINGAPORE: Canadian David Roach, a suspect in the robbery of a Standard Chartered bank branch in Singapore, has been extradited from the UK to the country, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Tuesday (Mar 17).

"With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Service Roach was handed over to the Singapore Police Force’s custody on Mar 16, 2020," said SPF, adding that he will be charged in court on Tuesday.

This followed the announcement last October that his extradition to Singapore had been ordered by the state secretary of Britain, where he was apprehended en route to Canada.

A UK judge had ruled in August that the Roach could be extradited to Singapore, after which the case went to the Secretary of State for a final decision.

The 28-year-old man allegedly stole S$30,000 from a Standard Chartered bank branch in Holland Village in July 2016.



He fled to Thailand where he was jailed for 14 months for failing to declare the large sum of money. Singapore had asked Thai authorities to send Roach to Singapore to face charges but they decided to deport him to Canada.



Roach was on the way to Canada when he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport by officers from the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit on Jan 11.

Singapore is seeking his extradition on one count of robbery and one count of money laundering.