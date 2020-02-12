StanChart robbery suspect David Roach to be extradited to Singapore: Report

LONDON: David James Roach, suspected of robbing a Standard Chartered bank in 2016, has been ordered extradited to Singapore, according to a Canadian media report on Wednesday (Feb 12).



This latest development in the case comes after Roach's appeal to the high court in London was dismissed last week, The Chronicle Herald, a Canadian newspaper said.



He previously contested his extradition in February 2018 which revolved around human rights, but his appeal was dismissed in August 2018.

However, it is not known when Roach will be extradited.

“We would not provide the details of when this would happen or who would accompany him,” said a London police spokesperson.



The Canadian report said Roach's lawyer declined to comment when contacted.

According to the UK Government website, a person should normally be extradited within 10 days of the final court order.

However, this time limit can be extended in "exceptional circumstances, and with the agreement of the requesting state".

Canada will continue to provide consular assistance to Roach, the report added.

“Canadian officials have raised the case directly with the UK government and are closely monitoring developments,” Angela Savard, a spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada told The Chronicle Herald.



“Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”



In 2018, the Singapore Government agreed that a sentence of corporal punishment will not be carried out if Roach is found guilty by a Singapore court.

Roach, then 28, allegedly stole S$30,000 from a Standard Chartered bank branch in Holland Village in July 2016.



The 28-year-old Canadian then fled to Thailand where he was jailed for 14 months for failing to declare the large sum of money. Singapore had asked Thai authorities to send Roach to Singapore to face charges but they decided to deport him to Canada.

Roach was on the way to Canada when he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport by officers from the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit on Jan 11.

Singapore sought his extradition on one count of robbery and one count of money laundering. Both offences carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.

