StanChart robbery suspect David Roach faces UK court on extradition

SINGAPORE/LONDON: A Canadian man suspected of a rare bank robbery in Singapore in 2016 faces a court appearance in Britain on Thursday (Jan 18) after he was detained on an extradition request from Singapore.

David Roach allegedly stole S$30,000 from a Standard Chartered bank branch in July 2016, before fleeing to Thailand where he was jailed for 14 months for failing to declare such a large amount of money when he arrived.

Singaporean authorities said they had repeatedly asked Bangkok to send Roach back to face charges in the city-state, but Thailand decided to deport Roach to Canada last Thursday.

Later that day and apparently en route to Canada, British police said they detained Roach at London's Heathrow Airport.

"David Roach, 28, was arrested on Thursday, 11 January at Heathrow Airport by officers from the Metropolitan Police Extradition Unit following a request from authorities in Singapore," London police said in a statement late Monday.

Police said Roach appeared in court on Jan 12 and was remanded into custody to appear again in court on Jan 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's Attorney General's Chambers and the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday they had asked British authorities to arrest Roach and extradite him to face charges in Singapore.

Singapore has an extradition treaty with Britain but not one with Thailand.

