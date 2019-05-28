Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to be held at night for the first time

SINGAPORE: This year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will be held at night for the first time in its history, organisers Ironman Asia announced on Tuesday (May 28).

The 2019 edition will flag off at 6pm on Nov 30, while the entire event will take on a three-day format with the Kids Dash happening on Nov 29, and the 5K and 10K races to take place on Dec 1.

The new evening format is part of the organisers' bid to further the appeal of the race and improve SCSM's chances of being inducted into the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the largest and most renowned marathons, in 2021.

This is "another step forward for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon in their long-term aspiration of becoming an Abbott World Marathon Major", said Abbott World Marathon Majors executive director Tim Hadzima at the launch event on Tuesday.

“The changes for this year’s marathon are just a few parts of stringent criteria that we assess each year, as there are many stages of this process still to be met.

"We are excited to see how the runners react to the improvements that they will experience this year," he added.

The main event's evening start time will be "more conducive for runners", said organisers in response to CNA, "given the cooler temperatures and humidity levels, in addition to more time for sleep and rest".

"This arrangement also promises better preparation for race day as runners are able to simulate race conditions with the friendlier timings, such as evening runs after work," they added.

They also said that the timing "makes it more convenient for spectators to join in the festivities, and presents family and friends (with) an opportunity to line the route and cheer their loved ones on under the magnificent Singapore city lights".

This year’s race will feature a spectator-friendly route through Singapore's most iconic streets and modern architecture, such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and The Singapore Flyer.

Not including the Kids Dash, the races will kick off at the F1 Pit Building and end at The Float at Marina Bay.

To encourage more participation and support from the public, organisers will introduce new spectator zones, which will feature lifestyle and entertainment offerings.

“Enhancements are happening every year to build up the event festivities as well as programmes and initiatives that promote the running culture and community engagement in Singapore,” said Ironman Asia’s managing director Geoff Meyer.

“We are now closer than ever to the required criteria and strongly believe that the change in flag-off time, and a number of other improvements over the next two editions will see more marathoners and community support than ever as we position ourselves to qualify in 2021," he added.

Since its inauguration in 1982, the SCSM has grown to attract 50,000 runners from around the world across all race categories.

“With the flag-offs on Saturday evening this year, I anticipate many more Singaporeans coming out to cheer on the runners and join in the excitement,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng.

“I hope to see the Singapore Marathon join the ranks of the World Marathon Majors in 2021!”

