Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon apologises, says traffic studies carried out before race

SINGAPORE: The organiser of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) has apologised following online complaints over traffic jams in the city area during the race on Saturday evening (Nov 30).

A post on the marathon's official Facebook page on Wednesday said: "We have read all your comments and feedback, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."



Full traffic studies had been carried out in consultation with various partners, it added.

CNA contacted the marathon's organiser Ironman Asia and national sports agency Sport Singapore for their comments on Monday but has yet to receive a reply.



The Facebook said the planning of an evening marathon "was a year in the making", which also involved an "extensive stakeholder outreach programme" that began in January.

It added that "extensive road advisories" were disseminated through media outlets alongside its digital channel.

Roads were also reopened progressively to minimise inconvenience caused to road users.

On Nov 27, the Singapore Police Force announced that several roads and lanes would be closed due to the marathon.

This year's race was held for the first time at night. The new evening format was part of the organiser's bid to further the appeal of the race and improve the marathon's chances of being inducted into the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the largest and most renowned marathons.

"In the last 18 years, SCSM has grown significantly to what it is today," the post said.

"We hope to see Singapore not only embrace the sport of running, but also celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.



"As we strive to put on the best race in coming years, your feedback goes a long way in helping us take one step closer to our goal: Making SCSM a race not just for runners, but a race for Singapore."

