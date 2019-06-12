Starfresh bottled drinking water from Malaysia recalled after bacteria detected: SFA

SINGAPORE: A brand of bottled drinking water imported from Malaysia has been recalled in Singapore after bacteria was detected in the product, the Singapore Food Agency said on Wednesday (Jun 12).

The Starfresh brand of bottled drinking water was found to contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common environmental bacteria, during a routine sampling by SFA.

The water is sold in 500ml and 1,500ml bottles.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage, according to SFA. It can multiply in water environments and on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

"Use or consumption of products contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause a range of infections but rarely causes serious illness in healthy individuals,” the agency added in a media release.

Healthy people may also develop mild illnesses such as skin rashes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the bacteria posing a much bigger threat to people with weakened immune systems, such as hospital patients or cancer patients.



SFA said it has directed the importer, Radha Exports, to recall all the implicated products.



"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it," said SFA. "Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice."

According to its website, Radha Exports founded the ABC Bargain Centre chain of stores in 1995. Ten years later, it created DD Private Limited, the company behind the ValuDollar chain.



People who bought the affected products may contact Radha Exports, at 62202777 for enquiries or exchange.