Internet access incident not caused by cyberattack: StarHub

SINGAPORE: A cyberattack has been ruled out as the cause of the Internet access incident that affected StarHub users on Tuesday (Sep 17) evening.

The telco said in a statement on Wednesday that the technical difficulty that affected its mobile data and fixed internet services was caused by an Internet routing issue. A StarHub spokesperson declined to elaborate more on what the issue was about, other than to say it was a "software-related" issue.



The problem was first detected shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.



Mobile data service was fully restored within 20 minutes while most fixed Internet customers were able to access services “soon after”, which all services fully restored by 9.50pm the same evening, StarHub said.



StarHub also said that it takes the incident “seriously” and is implementing measures to prevent a recurrence.



“StarHub apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and sincerely thanks customers for their patience and understanding,” it added.



Fing Internet Alert detected the outage from 6pm on Sep 17, 2019. (Image: Twitter/outagedetect)

Frustrated customers took to social media to complain of an Internet outage on Tuesday, with users affected nearly islandwide.



According to user reports on the Down Detector website, issues with broadband and mobile data services were reported in areas such as Clementi, Buona Vista, Woodlands, Lavender, Punggol, Choa Chu Kang and Katong.