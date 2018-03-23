StarHub Internet outage sparks customers' ire

SINGAPORE: StarHub's Internet subscribers took to social media to air their frustrations following a service disruption on Friday (Mar 23) evening.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, a StarHub spokesperson said that they are aware that customers are facing issues connecting to the Internet. The spokesperson added that their engineers "are investigating" and that they will provide updates as soon as possible.

The telco has also posted an update on its Facebook page to keep its customers informed, StarHub said.

Multiple subscribers took to Facebook to comment about the outage, which appeared to have happened as early as 10.28pm.

A user, Nicholas C Sng, posted on StarHub's Facebook page to say that "no one can surf the Internet from home broadband".

Other users also commented on the post, claiming that service in areas such as Hougang, Yishun, Bedok, Jurong West, Tampines, were also experiencing the same issue.

Another user, Yee Eleanor, commented that she was unable to get through to StarHub's customer service hotline.

When Channel NewsAsia called the hotline, a recorded message said that their customer care consultants were engaged "due to overwhelming call volume".