StarHub investigating issues with Internet access as users report outage across Singapore

SINGAPORE: StarHub is investigating issues with its Internet service on Tuesday (Sep 17) as frustrated customers took to social media to complain of an outage.

"We have received reports of issues with Internet access and we are investigating," said the telco in a Facebook post at about 6.40pm.



"We will provide an update as soon as we can."

In an update at about 6.55pm, StarHub said: "Our engineers are working hard and we are progressively restoring services."

"Some customers may experience temporary data congestion. Please try restarting your devices to refresh data connection," it added.

According to user reports on the Down Detector website, issues with broadband and mobile data services affected StarHub customers nearly islandwide.

Fing Internet Alert detected the outage from 6pm on Sep 17, 2019. (Image: Twitter/outagedetect)

Those affected reported issues in areas such as Clementi, Marina Crescent, Buona Vista, Bedok, Woodlands, Bugis, Lanvender, Punggol, Bukit Batok Crescent, Katong, Choa Chu Kangand Buona Vista.

Several users said on social media that the network outage began at about 6pm.



Those affected also took to StarHub's Facebook page to voice their complaints.