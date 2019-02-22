StarHub launches 'worry-free' 50GB data add-on option

SINGAPORE: StarHub introduced a new mobile data add-on option on Friday (Feb 22), calling it "the market's largest data bundle" to date, at a flat monthly fee of S$20 for 50GB.

Customers who have subscribed to its postpaid plans introduced in December last year can purchase the add-on, which promises "worry-free data" or continued connectivity even after all the data has been used.



"Should customers use up the additional 50GB, surfing speeds will be set at 1Mbps, which supports social chatting and casual Internet browsing, at no charge until the end of the billing month," said StarHub in a press release.



"No action is required by the customer as normal speeds will automatically resume at the start of the next billing month," it said, adding that this helps customers avoid "data bill shock".

In its release, StarHub pitches its "easy-to-understand" plans against "unlimited" data plans with "plenty of obscure limitations, from one-time activation fees to compulsory contracts and hidden speed and usage restrictions".

Currently, many "unlimited data" offerings in the market have a clause which limits a user's surfing speed after a certain data cap is reached.



The data bundle can be added at any time using the My StarHub app.

