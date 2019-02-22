StarHub launches 50GB for S$20 data add-on option

SINGAPORE: As a price war amongst telcos heats up, StarHub introduced a new mobile data add-on option on Friday (Feb 22) at a flat monthly fee of S$20 for 50GB.



Its previous largest data upsize option was S$10 for 10GB of data.



Customers who have subscribed to StarHub's postpaid plans introduced in December last year can purchase the latest 50GB add-on, which promises "worry-free data" or continued connectivity even after all the data has been used.



"Should customers use up the additional 50GB, surfing speeds will be set at 1Mbps, which supports social chatting and casual Internet browsing, at no charge until the end of the billing month," StarHub said in a press release.



"No action is required by the customer as normal speeds will automatically resume at the start of the next billing month," it said, adding that this helps customers avoid "data bill shock".



Its announcement comes shortly after Circles.Life unveiled an unlimited data add-on option also for a flat fee of S$20. Singtel also has an unlimited data add-on option for S$39.90 a month.



StarHub said its data bundle can be added at any time using the My StarHub app with no minimum sign-up period or activation fees.



StarHub's Chief of Consumer Business Group Johan Buse said: "'Unlimited' data plans in the market today come with plenty of obscure limitations, from one-time activation fees to compulsory contracts and hidden speed and usage restrictions. Our worry-free data add-on takes such uncertainty and anxiety off our customers' minds by offering clear value and transparency with superior network performance."

