StarHub raises mobile data speeds to 1Gbps

SINGAPORE: StarHub is raising peak 4G speeds to 1Gbps from its current 400Mbps, as part of what the telco described as an “ongoing network modernisation”.

StarHub said on Friday (Apr 6) that by switching to a 1Gbps-capable phone, customers on its Unlimited Weekend postpaid plans can surf up to twice as fast as before and have a “smoother data experience, even during peak hours”.



Compatible phone models include the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, as well as the Sony Xperia XZ2.

First deployed in Marina Bay, StarHub’s gigabit network now covers the central business district and several shopping areas, transport hubs and heartland town centres. The telco said it will expand coverage to more high-traffic areas.

StarHub's network upgrade will also provide connectivity for the deployment of IoT devices to support Singapore's Smart Nation drive, the telco said. It added that data from these devices will allow enterprises to glean insights that can be used to improve operational efficiency and aid in long-term planning.

“Amid the growing appetite for mobile data, we are maximising the use of our spectrum assets for customers to enjoy enhanced network speed and service quality before 5G arrives,” said StarHub Chief Technology Officer Chong Siew Loong.

