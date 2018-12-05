StarHub unveils new SIM-only plans with ‘extra large’ data bundles

SINGAPORE: Local telco StarHub on Wednesday (Dec 5) announced three new SIM-only mobile plans which it said come with “extra large data bundles”.

The mid-tier S$50 SIM-only plan, for instance, offers customers 30GB of data a month, with free incoming calls and 300 minutes of local talktime.

Advertisement

Caller number display and international roaming – previously chargeable as add-on services - are included free of charge.

The first 10,000 customers to sign up will get an additional 10GB of data every month for a year as a “launch bonus”, said StarHub.

The plans are contract-free and customers are not bound by any minimum subscription period.

“The plans are devoid of hidden charges for customers to enjoy peace-of-mind,” said the telco. “In a market-first, StarHub is scrapping all one-time administrative, activation and SIM card fees, which add up to about S$200 over 12 months for a typical customer.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Companies have been ramping up efforts to attract customers amid fierce competition in the local telecoms markets, with the impending launch of fourth telco TPG Telecom.

Several mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) have also recently entered the market - Circles.Life, Zero Mobile, Zero 1 and MyRepublic.

StarHub said customers can sign up for its new SIM-only mobile plans from Thursday. The three plans will replace its existing list of five postpaid plans, the telco added.

To be eligible to get a phone at a discounted price, postpaid customers can choose to pay an additional S$25 every month for 24 months.