StarHub signs official distributor agreement for upcoming Disney+ service

SINGAPORE: Viewers will be able to access content on the Disney+ streaming platform through StarHub's television, fibre broadband or mobile 5G network services, the local telco said on Thursday (Jan 7).

In a media release, StarHub said that it has signed an exclusive agreement with The Walt Disney Company to become the official distributor for Disney+ in Singapore.



When it launches on Feb 23, customers will be able to view content access Disney's six brands of content on the device of their choice, whether on their televisions or mobile devices, said StarHub.

The six content brands available to viewers are: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and the long-running Asian entertainment platform Star.

Information on pricing, as well as how to sign up for the service "will be revealed soon", according to StarHub's website. Disney+ on StarHub will be available for existing and new customers, it added.



Disney+ has said it would charge S$11.98 per month (or S$119.98 a year) for a subscription.

"Viewing habits continue to shift, and we want to provide all customers with the best service experience wherever they are, in their homes, and now more than ever, on their phones," said Johan Buse, chief of StarHub's consumer business group.



"We’re pleased to work with StarHub to provide consumers in Singapore yet another avenue to get access to Disney+, which offers content from all of our iconic brands," said Amit Malhotra, regional lead of emerging markets at The Walt Disney Company.

Disney+ offers over 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content.

