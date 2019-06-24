StarHub postpones end of cable services to Sep 30

SINGAPORE: StarHub customers who are still on its cable network will get more time to switch to fibre networks.

The telco announced on Monday (Jun 24) that it will cease its provision of cable services after Sep 30, an extension from the original date of Jun 30.

This is to cater to the recent spike in demand for fibre services from cable customers, said StarHub.

“StarHub received a surge in applications from customers who decided in the last few days to migrate, resulting in order backlog,” it said in a media release.



"In addition, the company is working closely with fibre network operator NetLink Trust to resolve fibre installation delays due to more complex requirements for infrastructure (including ducts, wiring and choked lead-in pipes) to some homes."



StarHub announced last November that it is migrating from the 25-year-old cable technology to a high-speed all-fibre communications network.



With the extension, cable customers now have until Aug 31 to sign up for fibre services.

StarHub said this will allow the telco and contractors from NetLink Trust to fulfil all orders from customers on time.

It added that it would absorb the related one-time charges in setting up StarHub's fibre services.

