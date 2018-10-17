StarHub prepaid customers to enjoy free local outgoing calls

SINGAPORE: StarHub mobile prepaid customers will be able to enjoy free local outgoing calls from Wednesday (Oct 17).



StarHub said the initiative is a first in Singapore and that customers will be able to enjoy the free calls every day as long as they have an active data plan.



Heavy users can look forward to saving more than S$20 in daily call charges without needing to activate yet another premium value-added service, the telco added.



StarHub’s vice president of segment and marketing, Donovan Kik said: “Just by being on our new prepaid data plans, customers can enjoy the best of two worlds – surfing on Singapore’s fastest 4G network and chatting with family, friends and co-workers easily and affordably.



“Simplicity is key and we will continually enhance our services to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to customers.”



Using StarHub’s Happy Prepaid app, customers can choose between six prepaid data plans. The most affordable plan at S$2 provides customers with 30MB of data and free outgoing calls for three days, the telco said.



Customers can continue to have free local outgoing calls until their data plan expires, even when they run out of data, StarHub added.



For example, a customer who uses up her 5GB 30-day plan on the tenth day will still be able to enjoy the free outgoing call benefits for the remaining 20 days.