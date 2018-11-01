StarHub to cease cable services from July 2019

SINGAPORE: StarHub will cease its provision of cable services after Jun 30, 2019.

The telco on Thursday (Nov 1) said that it is providing all necessary help for cable customers to move to fibre networks. This includes offering a range of promotions and complimentary installation and activation services.



Discounted subscriptions, free wireless routers, free fibre television set-top box rentals and home networking advice will also be made available.



StarHub vice president of segment and marketing Donovan Kik said: “We constantly refresh our service offerings to ensure they are aligned with what our customers desire, including the best possible service standards and more choices on the most modern all-fibre broadband network where they can enjoy faster internet surfing speeds as well as higher quality pay TV services with better interactivity and smarter features.



“This way, they would also be well prepared to adopt new, transformative digital services such as in telehealth, asset monitoring and remote learning that will depend on high-speed, low latency communications networks running on fibre.”



In June 2016, StarHub said that it would continue to offer cable TV and broadband services over its cable network until 2020.

In response to a query from Channel NewsAsia on why this timeline was brought forward, StarHub said that it would take an estimate of nine months to decommission the island-wide HFC network and reinstate the underground manhole and ducts leased from the third-party network provider.



In October this year, StarHub announced that it will axe 300 of its full-time employees as it restructures amid fierce competition in the industry.



Approximately 300 out of its 2,500 full-time employees will be impacted.

StarHub is progressively reaching out to existing cable customers through various channels including letter, phone call and SMS to provide more information and assistance about its more to all-fibre networks.



Customers may also submit online requests to receive specific information such as fibre promotional offers. A customer guide to upgrading to fibre is also available.

