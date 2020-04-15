Fibre service disruption caused by network equipment fault: StarHub

SINGAPORE: StarHub experienced issues with its Internet service on Wednesday (Apr 15), as frustrated customers took to social media to complain of an outage.

In a response to CNA, StarHub said that fibre services to some customers in the North and North-East regions were temporarily affected on Wednesday morning for about 20 minutes due to a network equipment fault.

Affected services started to resume progressively after backup equipment immediately took over, said StarHub, apologising to its customers for the inconvenience caused.

StarHub customers are advised to reboot their modems and routers to refresh their data connection.



The disruption began at about 11am, according to social media posts on Twitter and StarHub's Facebook page.

@StarHub Why was my home broadband service down for a good 20 minutes between 11:00 and 11:25 am today ? I see many users have reported the same issue. I restarted my modem and router. It did not work for 10 minutes after restarting and then suddenly resumed. Provide root cause. pic.twitter.com/vwS61okYa7 — Debashis Ghosh (@Deb_a_Ghosh) April 15, 2020

Was hosting a 70+ person @zoom_us meeting and my ISP @StarHub was down for a good 10 minutes, @StarHubCares + @IMDAsg , please investigate. — Z (@_zzaaccc) April 15, 2020

@StarHub hi starhub! Is your internet down? No one's picking up the hotline - urgent working from home! — rostoss (@rostoss1) April 15, 2020

User reports on the Down Detector website said the issue appeared to affect customers across multiple locations.