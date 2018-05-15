Muslims in Singapore to mark start of Ramadan on May 17

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will usher in the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday (May 17), kicking off a month of fasting.

The holy month begins with the sighting of the new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, after which the religious authorities of Muslim majority countries will declare the start of Ramadan.

In announcing the date, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) noted that according to astronomical calculations as agreed upon by member countries of The Informal Meeting of the Religious Affairs Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, the last day of the current Islamic month of Syaaban ends on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

“According to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan this evening (Tuesday) did not meet the criteria agreed upon by member countries of MABIMS (Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore),” read the press release.

“As such tomorrow is the last day of the Islamic calendar month of Syaaban.”

In a statement on Monday, the Mufti of Singapore, Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, wished all Muslims in Singapore a blessed Ramadan.

"In this blessed month, let’s take the opportunity to strengthen friendship and foster stronger family ties by performing activities together such as having the pre-dawn and break fast meals, as well as the night prayers as a family," he said.