Vincent Hoong appointed presiding judge of State Courts, replaces See Kee Oon

SINGAPORE: Justice See Kee Oon has relinquished his appointment as presiding judge of the State Courts, a position he had held since 2014.

Justice Vincent Hoong was appointed by President Halimah Yacob to take over the position with effect from Wednesday (Apr 1), said the State Courts in a media release.

Justice See, who was appointed a judicial commissioner in 2014 and a Supreme Court judge in 2017, will continue his appointment on the Supreme Court bench.



Last year, Justice See led the State Courts in "a historic move" to its new premises at the State Courts Towers, said the release.



It added that during his term, he helped the State Courts realise its vision of "a trusted and forward-looking judiciary that administers quality judgments, timely and effective dispute resolution and excellent court services".

Justice Hoong was appointed a Supreme Court judge on Jan 3, 2020.

Previously, he was appointed registrar of the Supreme Court in April 2015 and then as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court on Apr 10 last year.

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, he managed the Singapore Land Registry of the Ministry of Law from September 1997 to May 2001 before being seconded to the Singapore Land Authority as deputy chief executive and chief legal officer, and eventually as chief executive from May 2009 to March 2015.

Two new justice divisions were formed - the Community Justice and Tribunals Division and the State Courts Centre for Dispute Resolution - while several case management systems were developed and implemented.

These included the Integrated Case Management System and the Community Justice and Tribunals System.