Facebook instructed by POFMA Office to publish correction notice on States Times Review's post

SINGAPORE: The office overseeing the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) on Friday (Nov 29) instructed Facebook to issue a correction notice on a post by the States Times Review.

This came at the instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

"The TCD (targeted correction direction) requires Facebook to publish a correction notice on a 'States Times Review' Facebook post, published on Nov 23, 2019, 8.05am. Mr Tan runs the 'States Times Review' Facebook page," said the POFMA Office.

"POFMA Office has also commenced investigations against Mr Tan for failing to comply with the (correction direction)."

On Thursday, the States Times Review was ordered to correct a Facebook post in the second correction direction handed out under Singapore’s online falsehoods law, authorities.

The correction direction under the new law was issued to Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang, a 32-year-old Singaporean who runs the States Times Review website and Facebook page.

A post on the page on Thursday morning said that States Times Review and its editor "will not comply with any order from a foreign government".

CNA has contacted Facebook for comment.