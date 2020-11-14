Statue of Mary in courtyard of Church of the Nativity in Hougang found defaced

SINGAPORE: A statue of Mary in the courtyard of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Hougang was found "defaced" on Thursday (Nov 12), said a parish statement late on Friday.

The church said the statue was found defaced at about 8.30am on Thursday.

It has reported the issue to the authorities and said investigations are ongoing.

"We urge parishioners and members of the faithful not to speculate nor spread unofficial information. Please check the Church’s Facebook page for official updates," it said in a Facebook post.

"We appreciate the concern of our parishioners and members of the faithful, and we will continue to keep each other in prayer."

CNA has asked the police for more details.

Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. (Photo: Facebook/Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary)

Formally known as the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Singapore), the current church building, located at 1259 Upper Serangoon Road, was built in 1901 and extended in 1933. The parish was established around 1852 with an attap-roofed chapel.

(Photo: The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore)

The large marble statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary is flanked by two angel figurines. It was donated by the Sultan of Johor in 1947.

The gothic-style church was gazetted as a national monument in 2005.