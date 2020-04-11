Stay home for Singapore web portal with resources for circuit breaker period launched

SINGAPORE: A web portal with resources for people staying at home during the COVID-19 circuit breaker period has been launched.

"We are bringing in a whole community of resources from across Government and the people movement together, for you and your family," said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 9).

The Stay Home for Singapore website has links to content such as workout videos, parenting tips and storytelling for children, Mr Lee said.

It also tells people where they can get help, and lists the charities and funds set up to provide COVID-19 support, for those who want to volunteer or donate.

"We can only get through this if we look after ourselves, look after one another, and stay home to save lives. Let’s stay home together for Singapore," said Mr Lee in his post.



Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said in a post on her Facebook page that the website will help in the "Stay home for Singapore challenge".

"Do use this month to spend quality time with family at home and reconnect with friends and others outside online or over the phone," she said, encouraging people to share photos and videos of what they are doing at home.

Every person is now at the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, "but in this fight, the front line is the front door. Don’t go beyond it, except when really necessary", she wrote.

Singapore entered circuit breaker mode on Apr 7, with non-essential workplaces and schools closed until May 4. People have been urged to stay home except to buy food, exercise at parks or for other essential activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Apr 7 in Parliament that the Singapore Together movement, led by Mr Lee and Ms Indranee, will have a new emphasis on social resilience.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of social and psychological resilience," he said. "Let us use this crisis period well. Ministers Indranee and Desmond will mobilise Singaporeans to explore how we can deepen our social fabric and partnerships between government and people in Singapore, and between Singaporeans and people around the world."

