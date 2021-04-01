Man charged with false declaration in stay-home notice application after movers found in his home

Enforcement officers also found three other household members who did not share the same travel history in the man's home

SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident was charged on Thursday (Apr 1) with making a false declaration to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, and exposing others to potential risk of infection at his home.

Ko Kyung Ho, 45, arrived in Singapore on Nov 25 last year from South Korea and was served with a stay-home notice until Dec 9, 2020, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

On his arrival at Changi Airport, Ko declared that he would be occupying his home alone, or with household members with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration as him.



When enforcement officers conducted checks at Ko's home on Nov 26, they found three other household members who did not share the same travel history as him.

According to court documents, the household members were his wife and two children.

"In addition, there were nine house movers who were not members of his family or household moving items into his place of residence," said ICA in a news release.

If found guilty of the offences under the Infectious Diseases Act, Ko could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA or the Manpower Ministry, such as revoking or shortening of the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

Travellers entering Singapore from selected places where COVID-19 is under control are allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their own homes instead of dedicated facilities.

People who choose this option must not have travelled outside of the selected places in the 14 days before entering Singapore.

They must occupy their homes alone, or only with household members who share the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.

They must also wear electronic monitoring devices, and be subjected to random physical checks to monitor their movements.

ICA reminded members of the public to submit truthful and accurate information for all health, travel and stay-home notice-related declarations.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations," said the authority.

