StayAtHome this Hari Raya? Send a virtual green packet

SINGAPORE: Hari Raya celebrations this year are set to differ from tradition with tightened COVID-19 social distancing measures and people discouraged from leaving their homes. However, the age-old tradition of handing out green packets can continue - albeit with a virtual twist.

DBS has introduced a digital solution for the handing out of green packets with its Hari Raya-themed DBS eGifts.

“The season of Ramadan and Hari Raya is an important time for the Muslim community to celebrate as well as strengthen bonds among families and loved ones," said Mr Jeremy Soo, managing director and head of consumer banking group for Singapore at DBS Bank, in a media release on Friday (Apr 24).

"In these unprecedented times, we are heartened to see individuals and communities looking to alternative ways to mark this special occasion, in order to keep everyone safe.

"We hope that our Hari Raya-themed DBS eGifts will help keep the spirit of exchanging well wishes via green packets alive, as they celebrate within their family households.”

DBS launched digital ang baos for Chinese New Year in Singapore in 2015. During this year's Chinese New Year, DBS eGift drew more than 16,000 new users and a 20 per cent increase in total amount transacted, the bank said.

More than S$1.5 million was also loaded onto its QR gift cards when this was piloted over the Chinese New Year season last year, it told CNA earlier this year.