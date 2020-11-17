STB partners Trip.com Group to market Singapore as a travel destination

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is collaborating with travel services provider Trip.com Group to market Singapore as a travel destination.

Announcing the three-year Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday (Nov 17), both parties said they will also customise and promote travel products, itineraries and experiences to cater to different types of travellers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include free and independent travellers, leisure groups and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) visitors.

It comes as Trip.com Group recently set up its international headquarters in Singapore, focusing on marketing, sales and research and development.

The partnership will “leverage Trip.com Group's fast-growing global network as a leading international online travel services provider, as well as its ability to draw insights on travel behaviour and needs from its large user base”, they said in a joint news release.

“As Singapore gradually and safely reopens our borders, this partnership will help drive the recovery of Singapore’s tourism sector as consumers look to travel in this new COVID-19 environment,” STB CEO Keith Tan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to safely welcoming visitors back to Singapore, to enjoy our great food, unique culture, beautiful parks and fun experiences.”

This is the latest collaboration announced by STB, as Singapore gradually reopens its borders following restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, STB announced a partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to promote travel between the two destinations, before the first flights begin under the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble.

Advertisement

MARKETING COLLABORATIONS, SHARING INSIGHTS

The partnership between STB and Trip.com will cover areas such as marketing, data analytics and product and industry development, both parties said.

This includes joint marketing campaigns to attract visitors to Singapore, which will focus on markets such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.

“STB and Trip.com will curate and deliver inspirational and engaging content via various media channels to showcase the Singapore destination story and to position Singapore as a safe and compelling destination of choice for travellers,” they said.

The campaigns will be rolled out in phases based on their readiness to travel and prevailing travel policies.



“STB and Trip.com Group will also exchange insights on key traveller segments and regional travel trends, with industry stakeholders in Singapore and key markets,” they added.

“This is to equip them with useful insights that can help them reach out to consumers more effectively and to enhance the visitor experience in Singapore.”



Trip.com Group’s chairman and co-founder James Liang said Singapore has “always been one of the most sought-after destination by global travellers”.

He noted that searches for flights and hotels related to Singapore jumped 379 per cent within hours of the announcement on the easing of travel restrictions on visitors from mainland China.



“As international travel resumes, we believe Singapore will be the first port-of-call for many international visitors and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with STB to develop and grow Singapore’s standing as one of the top tourist destinations over the next few years,” Mr Liang said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram