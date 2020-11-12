STB launches Pokemon Go tie-up to promote local tourism as part of SingapoRediscovers campaign

SINGAPORE: Pokemon Go players in Singapore now have up to 300 new locations where they can meet and capture Pokemon or engage in virtual raids, in a bid to encourage support for local tourism.

This follows a tie-up between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Niantic, the American developer of Pokemon Go, as part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign, STB announced in a media release on Thursday (Nov 12).



"As they pursue their favourite Pokemon across Singapore, we hope players will explore our precincts, discover hidden gems, and support local business – while staying safe and observing the necessary precautions," said STB's brand director Lim Shoo Ling.



The new Pokemon Go locations – or PokeStops and Gyms – can be found at hotels, attractions, retailers, food and beverage establishments, and tour ticketing booths across Singapore.

They are located in 10 precincts: Changi and East Coast, Chinatown, the Civic District, Joo Chiat and Katong, Kampong Glam, Little India, Mandai and Kranji, Marina Bay, Orchard Road as well as Sentosa.



When players arrive at the Pokemon Go locations, they will see an in-app banner for the SingapoRediscovers campaign, STB said.

Tapping on the banner brings players to the campaign's website, which shows the SingapoRediscovers promotions available at tourism and lifestyle establishments.



STB is also planning to schedule special raid battles in some areas. More information will be available on the STB Facebook and Instagram accounts, it said.



"Our strength is to influence people to walk physically from location to location, and we are hoping to utilise this to encourage people to explore different parts of Singapore in-depth and boost domestic travel needs," said Niantic's APAC business development lead Gary Chang.



The SingapoRediscovers campaign was launched in July to encourage Singaporeans to support local tourism and local businesses.

The initiative came as tourist arrivals and tourism spending in Singapore plummeted following travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the campaign, STB in September also announced that Singaporeans aged 18 and above would receive S$100 worth of local tourism vouchers.