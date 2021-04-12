Longer tours, larger tour groups to be allowed from Apr 14

SINGAPORE: Groups of up to 50 people can now take part in local tours, and for longer periods, said the Singapore Tourism Board on Monday (Apr 12), as it announced the easing of restrictions, in line with the loosening of COVID-19 measures announced late last month.



“The changes in tour restrictions include removing the eight-hour limit for tours, and increasing the maximum number of participants for walking, kayaking and cycling tours to 50, up from the previous limit of 20,” STB said on Monday.

“All tour participants must still be split into sub-groups of no more than eight individuals with at least 1m safe distancing and no intermingling between sub-groups.”

The capacity limit excludes the tour guide.

Service providers and tour participants must continue to wear masks at all times, and operators must ensure that rigorous cleaning and disinfecting regimes are implemented for high-touch elements like tour equipment and vehicles used for transportation.

The application process for tour operators and tour guides to resume tours will also be streamlined, STB said.

While guides and operators currently have to seek approval for each of their tour itineraries, they will be able to apply to STB to resume operations under a single application from Wednesday.

“Tour operators and tourist guides who have previously received approval to resume tours from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) do not need to seek approval again,” STB said.

Domestic tour operators have been able to apply to STB to resume operations since Jul 1 last year, during Phase 2 of Singapore’s reopening. Applications are subject to assessment and approval from MTI.

The maximum group size allowed for walking, kayaking and cycling tours was previously raised from 10 to 20 on Nov 1 last year.

Operators and guides must comply with prevailing requirements for safe management measures, the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Performances and Other Activities - Control Order) Regulations 2020, as well as sector-specific requirements for tour operations.



