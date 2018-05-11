Stolen A-Level Chemistry papers: 3 candidates who resat exam in April got better grade

SINGAPORE: Following the theft of 238 scripts of the A-Level H2 Chemistry Paper 3 in the United Kingdom last year, affected candidates were offered the option of a re-examination in either April or November this year.

Three of 36 candidates who sat the April re-examination received a better grade, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Friday (May 11) in a media release. Each of them will receive an updated results slip and certification.

"The majority of the other candidates maintained their grades at the re-examination. As candidates will be awarded the better of their two grades from the examinations, the remaining 33 candidates will retain their previously awarded GCE A-Level H2 Chemistry grade," SEAB said.



The examinations board added that 57 candidates affected by the incident had registered to resit the exam in April. Of these, 21 did not turn up for the re-examination, according to SEAB.



SEAB also said 18 candidates have registered for the November re-examination. They will be sitting the same paper as all other candidates taking the 2018 H2 Chemistry Paper 3, SEAB said, adding that results will be released by February 2019.

