Suspect arrested for using stolen credit card details to make over 1,000 EZ-Link top-ups

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (Jan 4) for allegedly using stolen credit card details to make unauthorised transactions amounting to more than S$41,000.

She is believed to have made more than 1,000 EZ-Link top-ups using the stolen details between August and November last year, said the police in a news release.

The details of 30 credit and debit cards were involved. A bank had made a police report on Dec 11, after multiple customers reported unauthorised transactions via the EZ-Link app.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the suspect along Upper Changi Road and four EZ-Link cards were seized.

The woman will be charged in court on Saturday.

If convicted of unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act, she faces a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$5,000.

