Stop-work order partially lifted at PIE viaduct collapse site

SINGAPORE: The stop-work order at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct collapse site has been partially lifted for road and drain works, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Mar 21).



LTA, along with main contractor Or Kim Peow (OKP) Contractors, resumed the works - unrelated to the viaduct - on Feb 27, along at-grade sections of the PIE and Tampines Expressway (TPE).



In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it allowed the partial lifting of the stop-work order after it was "satisfied with OKP’s proposals to address safety risks and hazards for these works”.



However, it added that the stop-work order on works relating to the viaduct is still in force. The order was first issued after a section of the viaduct collapsed last July, killing one worker and injuring 10 others. It will be lifted pending the end of investigations.



The ministry also said that it has submitted its initial investigation findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and is seeking its directions before proceeding with prosecution.