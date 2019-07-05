'No immediate threat' to ships in Straits of Malacca and Singapore, says MPA

SINGAPORE: There has been no information on immediate threats to ships sailing through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore or to Singapore-registered ships, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday (Jul 5).

MPA was responding to media queries on China raising its security warning to the highest level for its vessels heading through the Straits of Malacca.



"The Port of Singapore will maintain the current security level 1 as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and Singapore’s security agencies will continue to be vigilant," said MPA.

It added that "regardless of the security level", all ships sailing through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore are "advised to be vigilant and implement the relevant security measures as per ISPS ships security plan".

"MPA will closely monitor the situation and provide updates to ships traversing the SOMS (Straits of Malacca and Singapore) and Singapore-registered ships."



According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, China did not give a reason for the raised alert in the strait, which runs between Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and connects the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Tankers in the Straits of Hormuz - a vital passage for world oil supplies - were attacked last month, amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

