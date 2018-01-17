Stray cat in Pandan Gardens dies after being stabbed in mouth

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) is investigating the death of a stray cat that was found with a stab wound in its mouth in Jurong.

Photos of the cat uploaded onto Facebook by Pandan Gardens resident Muhammad Mahlil showed the cat with a bloody mouth and a large stab wound at the roof of its mouth.

In his post, Mr Mahlil said that the cat "has been with us for more than 10 years", and it was considered as a "resident's cat". He also wrote that the issue has been escalated to his Member of Parliaments.

He told Channel NewsAsia that the cat, which he and his neighbour called "Senget", was found injured in a trail of blood at the lift landing of the void deck on Jan 5 by one of the residents. Mr Mahlil added that the cat died at the vet's clinic.

The cat died while receiving treatment at the vet. (Photo: Facebook/Mahlil Gallagher, Eiswandy Bohari)

The cat liked to roam around the upper level of the HDB block and would occasionally roam into his house, said Mr Mahlil, adding that he had shared the photos and videos of the injured cat on Facebook in order to create awareness.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the AVA said on Wednesday (Jan 17) that they are investigating the case and asked for members of the public with information on the case to contact them.

"All information provided will be kept in strict confidence," AVA added.