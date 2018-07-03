Strong economic links between Singapore and Guangxi reaffirmed: MTI

NANNING, Guangxi: Singapore and the southern Chinese region of Guangxi have reaffirmed their strong economic links.

This comes as Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean met Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Chen Wu on Tuesday (Jul 3) in Nanning, as part of a nine-day visit to China.

According to Singapore’s Trade and Industry Ministry, both parties also discussed Guangxi’s role in China-ASEAN relations.

Guangxi is a key node in the Southern Transport Corridor, which through building land and sea links, aims to provide a new, more direct trade route connecting southwest China with Southeast Asia.

It is part of Singapore’s third joint project with China, known as the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Teo also visited the Qinzhou port in Guangxi.

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean at the Qinzhou port in Guangxi. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

Located near China’s border with Vietnam in the Beibu Gulf and with 24 domestic and foreign shipping routes, the port plays a key role in trade between China and Southeast Asia.

The port handled 39.09 million tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2017, up 14.7 per cent year-on-year.

Also on the trip is Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, who is leading a delegation of Singapore business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“During my trip, we had productive meetings with the Guangxi leadership,” said Dr Koh.

“We highlighted Singapore companies’ contribution to the development of the (Chongqing Connectivity Initiative-Southern Transport Corridor) and discussed new areas of collaboration.”