Student care centre volunteer pleads guilty to molesting 10-year-old boy

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday (Mar 25) to molesting a 10-year-old boy at a student care centre where he was a volunteer.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act, with another similar charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy, started volunteering at the student care centre sometime in November 2016. As a volunteer, he was supposed to help students with their studies and play board games with them.

Sometime in 2017, the man met the victim at the centre and the two began chatting on Instagram. A close relationship developed, where the victim regarded the man as his sibling and even addressed him as “kor kor”, or elder brother in Cantonese.

According to court documents, the man admitted that sometime in 2018, he developed a “curiosity about young boys”.

One evening in July 2018, the man asked the victim to follow him to the toilet and into a cubicle. He then told the victim to remove his clothes and molested him. The man also took off his own clothing and asked the victim to touch his private parts, but the victim refused to do so.

The victim felt scared but remained quiet throughout.

The boy later confided in his mother about what the man had done to him. The victim’s mother told the student care centre’s executive director, who then reported it to the police after conducting an internal investigation.

For committing an indecent act with a child or young person, the man could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to five years, or both.