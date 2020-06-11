Student charged with sexual offence against underage girlfriend, faces investigations for other cases

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old student was charged on Thursday (Jun 11) with a sexual offence against his underage girlfriend, and faces investigations for other cases.

The teenager cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court, protecting the identity of the victim. The name of his school cannot be published either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is accused of one count of sexual penetration of a minor, against his girlfriend who was 14 years old at the time of the offence.

The offence occurred around noon at a flat on Sep 4, 2018, when the student was 17 years old, the court heard.

The police prosecutor applied for the gag orders to be imposed, noting that the victim and the accused are "girlfriend and boyfriend".

She asked for the accused to be remanded for a week for investigations, as he is believed to be involved in other cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if he had anything to say in response to the remand request, the 18-year-old said: "No, I will stay here in remand. As long as I can continue studying, I will stay here."

He will return to court next week.



The principal of the school told CNA that the school is aware of the allegations made against its student, and that it does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct.

"We will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary action against those found guilty of such offences," said the principal, declining to give further comments as investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of sexual penetration of a minor, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.