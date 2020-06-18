Student gets more charges for sexual offences against underage girls

SINGAPORE: A student who was charged with a sexual offence against his underage girlfriend was on Thursday (Jun 18) handed three more charges for similar offences, with a second victim involved.

The 18-year-old student cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court, protecting the identity of the victims. The name of his school cannot be published.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He was charged on Jun 11 with one count of sexual penetration of a minor against his girlfriend, who was 14 years old on Sep 4, 2018, the date of the alleged offence.

On Thursday, he was handed three more charges of sexual penetration of a minor - one more against his girlfriend and two against another victim, who was also 14 years old at the time of the offences.

His second offence against his girlfriend occurred between February and March 2019 at a flat, when she was 15 years old and he was 17 years old, court documents said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two offences against the second victim occurred in April 2018, when he allegedly penetrated the girl at another flat.

The student has been in remand since Jun 11, and was remanded again for more investigations.

Last week, the principal of his school said that the school was aware of the allegations against its student, adding that it does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct.

For each count of sexual penetration of a minor, the accused faces up to 10 years' jail, a fine, or both.