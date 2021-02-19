Student pleads guilty to molesting schoolmate during sleepover, taking video of another man in campus shower

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old student admitted in court on Friday (Feb 19) that he molested a schoolmate during a sleepover and filmed another man who was taking a shower in a gym toilet on campus.

The accused, who cannot be named as it might identify the victims, pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and another of molestation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that the accused came to know the first victim in 2017 as they were in the same co-curricular activity group in school.

On Aug 27, 2019, the victim stayed over at the accused's home for the night as they had a school camp nearby the next day.

They slept on the same bed and when the accused woke up in the morning, he pulled open the victim's pants and tried to take a photo with his phone, but was unable to get a clear picture.

He then molested the victim a few times. The victim lodged a police report in July 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused targeted his second victim in January 2020, while he was studying at a polytechnic.

Court documents said the victim was taking a shower in a gym on campus, when the accused extended his phone into the cubicle.

The victim spotted the device and shouted "eh". He opened the door to see a man exiting the cubicle next to his and flee to another cubicle.

By the time the victim got dressed and left, the accused had run out of the toilet. The victim reported the matter at the gym counter.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that the accused had made similar recordings before, but had deleted all of them. He recorded such videos "as he would feel aroused at the time of recording which helped with his mood", said court documents.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and adjourned sentencing to next week.

For voyeurism, he could be jailed up to two years, fined, or both. For molestation, he could be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.