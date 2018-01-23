Students who helped boy trapped under car receive SCDF awards

SINGAPORE: Four secondary school students were among seven people commended by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday (Jan 23) for saving a boy who was trapped under a car last week.

“We were walking to the MRT station after lunch when we saw a large group of people crowding around a car,” recounted 12-year-old Branson Ong, a Secondary 1 student at Maris Stella High School.

“As we got nearer, we saw a hand sticking out from under the car, and heard someone crying and screaming in pain.”

Branson was with three friends when they saw a nine-year-old boy trapped under the front wheels of the vehicle at Geylang East Avenue 1 last Wednesday. The boy's schoolbag was squashed under the front left wheel. The three, who were his primary school classmates, are students at Geylang Methodist School.

Some members of public quickly jumped into action and tried to lift the car. Among them were Mr Huang Han Xiang, Mr Govindan Meyyappan and Mr Wong Kit Soe.



Branson, along with two of his friends, Jose Alexander and Lin Yu Jie, threw their schoolbags to the ground to join in the effort. The fourth in their group, Megan Seow, dialled for an ambulance using the phone of a passer-by.



“An auntie passed me her phone, asked if I knew the boy’s parents and to call them if I did. I said I didn’t know his parents but I could call for an ambulance,” Megan said.



Six of the seven members of public who were lauded for their brave actions by the SCDF. From left: Huang Han Xiang, Govindan Meyyappan, Jose Alexander, Branson Ong, Megan Seow and Lin Yu Jie. (Photo: Dawn Ang)

The driver of the car, who appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, also joined in to help, Mr Huang said.

It took the strength of nearly 10 people to lift the car and release the boy trapped underneath. Although the boy’s legs were bloodied, he was conscious, Mr Huang added.

The whole incident lasted 30 minutes, and the injured boy was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

“I was worried for the boy as he was losing a lot of blood,” said Jose. “But I am happy now that he is recovering. (He is) still in hospital and he is alright.”

Jose's mother, Mrs Debbie Alexander, said she did not realise the extent of her son's bravery until he received a text from SCDF about the award.

"When he came home, he just told me that he helped at an accident outside the library. I did not know it was about this!” she said.



SCDF's Colonel Alan Toh speaking with the awardees, who recounted how they helped during the accident at Geylang East Avenue 1. (Photo: Dawn Ang)

When asked why they felt compelled to come forward, Branson said: "I remembered receiving a lot of help when I broke my arm, so, I thought ... I should pass it on."

Branson's mother, Madam Sheryl Quek, said she was "very proud" of her son for his act of bravery. "It was a genuine gesture from his heart. When he heard that they were looking to recognise those who had helped, he turned to me and said: 'But mummy, I did not help with the intention to be recognised'," said the 41-year-old.

Five of the seven were given the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Community Lifesaver Award while Megan was presented with the Community First Responder Award. Mr Wong was unable to attend the presentation of awards.

Formerly known as the Public Spiritedness Award, the awards are presented to members of the public whose actions have saved lives or property.

Singapore Civil Defence Force’s Community Lifesaver Award and Community First Responder Award. (Photo: Dawn Ang)

Colonel Alan Toh, who presented the certificates and tokens, said that the SCDF encourages members of the public to emulate the “selfless actions” of the civic-minded award recipients.

“In this case, these community first responders, across ages, rendered assistance prior to SCDF's arrival. This is vital as every minute relates to an increased chance of survival for the victim."