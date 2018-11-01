Subaru issues two global recalls over faulty engine part, information display

SINGAPORE: Japanese automaker Subaru announced on Thursday (Nov 1) a worldwide recall, including in Singapore, of some of its most popular vehicles to replace a faulty engine part and repair defective multi-information displays.

The recall affects Subaru's BRZ sports car, Impreza and Legacy sedans as well as Outback and Forester sport-utility vehicles, the company's distributor in Asia said in a press release.

About 9,000 vehicles in Asia are affected by the recall, in markets including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Fewer than 100 vehicles in Singapore are affected, said distributor Motor Image in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



The Wall Street Journal had placed the number at 400,000 globally.



FAULTY VALVE SPRINGS

Motor Image said in its release that the recall is a "precaution against the possibility" that valve springs in affected may "fracture" under stress, causing the engine to produce an "unusual noise" or stall and not be able to restart.

"Motor Image customers across the region, including in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will be notified about this recall," it said.

"We will work closely with affected customers to replace the valve springs and related parts, free of charge."

The recall for the faulty valve springs affects vehicles manufactured between Jan 16, 2012 and May 14, 2013. They include the 2013 Model Year (MY) BRZ, 2013-2014MY Legacy/Outback, 2012-2014MY Forester and 2012-2014MY Impreza/XV equipped with the FA20 engine or FB20 engine.

DEFECTIVE MULTI-INFORMATION DISPLAYS

The company has also issued a recall of its 2018MY Legacy and Outback vehicles manufactured before Aug 1 this year over potential issues with the electronic displays.

"A programming issue may lead to inaccuracies between what is shown on the multi-information display, with regards to the amount of fuel left, and the actual drivable distance left," it said.

"Subaru is taking a precautionary measure to ensure that information on the fuel gauge and the amount of drivable distance left is accurate," it added.

Motor Image customers in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will be notified and those affected will have the software in the multi-information displays updated for free.

"Motor Image is in constant contact with Subaru Corporation for any further updates and will notify affected customers accordingly," it said.

