Subway Singapore applies for halal certification; all outlets stop selling pork

SINGAPORE: Subway has applied for halal certification in Singapore and all of its outlets here will stop selling pork with immediate effect, the sandwich chain announced on Wednesday (Mar 21).

The company said in a Facebook post that all of its restaurants in Singapore will serve only "non-pork protein".



Berita reported in February that the US-based chain was planning to obtain halal certification for its restaurants in Singapore.

In a tweet on Feb 1 through Twitter handle HalalSG, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said that Subway Singapore "had shown interest" in getting their outlets halal-certified.



"We've had a few rounds of discussion with them to help them prepare themselves," MUIS added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Jan 31, Subway Singapore listed 60 of its branches that had stopped selling pork. However, it noted that the listed restaurants were not halal-certified.





