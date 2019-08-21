'Sugar daddy' jailed for having sex with 14-year-old girl in disabled toilets

SINGAPORE: A man who had sex with a 14-year-old in various toilets meant for the disabled was jailed for 11 months on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Muhammad Asraf Mustaffa, now 27, met the girl on chat application Telegram in February 2017, the court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The girl, whose identity is protected by a gag order, asked Asraf if he could be her "sugar daddy", and told him that she was not a virgin.

They had chatted for a few months before sharing personal and intimate details with each other, and Asraf found out that the girl was in Secondary 2.

The insurance agent had no prior sexual experience at this time and was curious about sex, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu.

Asraf asked the girl, who was 11 years his junior, out for a date in August 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They agreed that they would have lunch and sex after, and arranged to meet at 2pm at Bishan MRT station on Aug 11, 2017.

The victim reminded her lover to buy condoms for use during sex, and turned up in her school uniform.

THEY HAD LUNCH BEFORE SEX

They had lunch before going in search of a suitable disabled toilet at Bishan Junction 8 where there was not much human traffic.

They entered one at Basement 1 and they had sex before Asraf accompanied the girl home.

After this, they continued chatting and Asraf agreed when the girl wanted to meet again for sex.

They had sex in the same toilet before going for a bite and Asraf accompanied her home. On the third occasion, the pair went to Velocity shopping mall where they had sex in another disabled toilet, before Asraf again accompanied the girl home.

Asraf pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor on Wednesday, with another four charges taken into consideration.

IT WAS CONSENSUAL: PROSECUTION

The prosecutor asked for two years' jail, acknowledging that there was no coercion involved and that the victim was a willing party.

"We recognise that these acts were purely consensual," said the prosecution. "Having said that, there is a reason why we have this law in place and it's to protect minors, and this is a minor who was just 14 years old at the time of the offence."

The defence asked instead for 10 to 20 months' jail, saying that his client was 25 at the time and was a first-time offender who met the victim on Telegram and formed a relationship with her.

"The age gap was 11 years, and as the prosecution rightly pointed out, it was purely consensual," said the lawyer.

He said his client suffers from major depressive disorder and type 1 diabetes and has been assisting other young people suffering from diabetes at a diabetes centre.

The judge granted Asraf some time to speak to his family before serving his sentence.

For each charge of sexual penetration of a minor, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.