Sulawesi quake-tsunami: Singapore offers humanitarian assistance

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government has offered to send humanitarian supplies and personnel to help with ongoing relief efforts in Indonesia following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit central Sulawesi last Friday (Sep 28).

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake triggered tsunami waves as high as 6m, which swept ashore in the small city of Palu on the west coast of Sulawesi. The confirmed death toll has risen to 1,234, Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday.



Two Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 aircraft will deliver humanitarian supplies and equipment, including tents, meal rations and medical supplies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Tuesday.



The aircraft will then continue to assist Indonesia with disaster relief efforts including the evacuation of civilians from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has deployed two officers to participate in a 10-day mission to central Sulawesi as part of the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team. This is coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

In addition, SCDF is prepared to send a separate team of officers to assist with search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts, said MFA.

The Government will also donate US$100,000 (S$137,500) to kick-start the Singapore Red Cross' public fundraising appeal, which was launched on Monday.

"The Singapore Government will work closely with the Indonesian government in the delivery of our humanitarian assistance, and will be guided by the needs and priorities outlined by the Indonesian government," said the ministry.

